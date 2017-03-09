PEN World Voices Festival Announces Masha Gessen Followed by Samantha Bee
PEN America has announced that leading Russian and American journalist and author Masha Gessen, will deliver the Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture, followed by a conversation with comedian and political commentator Samantha Bee on the closing night of the PEN World Voices Festival. This year the thirteenth annual Festival, taking place in New York from May 1-7, will address some of the vital issues of the Trump era, with a special focus on the fractious relationship between gender and power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC