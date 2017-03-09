PEN World Voices Festival Announces M...

PEN World Voices Festival Announces Masha Gessen Followed by Samantha Bee

Thursday Mar 9

PEN America has announced that leading Russian and American journalist and author Masha Gessen, will deliver the Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture, followed by a conversation with comedian and political commentator Samantha Bee on the closing night of the PEN World Voices Festival. This year the thirteenth annual Festival, taking place in New York from May 1-7, will address some of the vital issues of the Trump era, with a special focus on the fractious relationship between gender and power.

