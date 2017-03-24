HFFNY 2017 Announces Addition of Films to its Program
Havana Film Festival NY announces two new and hot releases coming from Chile and Uruguay to join the competition for the Havana Star Prize: Vida de Familia , a 2017 Chilean drama directed by Alicia Scherson and Cristin Jimnez, which premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and El Candidato by renown Uruguayan actor Daniel Hendler, who recently won Best Director at the Miami International Film Festival. Family Life, the collaboration between Chilean directors Alicia Scherson and Cristin Jimnez, is an adaptation by writer Alejandro Zambra of his own story .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC