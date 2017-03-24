HFFNY 2017 Announces Addition of Film...

HFFNY 2017 Announces Addition of Films to its Program

Havana Film Festival NY announces two new and hot releases coming from Chile and Uruguay to join the competition for the Havana Star Prize: Vida de Familia , a 2017 Chilean drama directed by Alicia Scherson and Cristin Jimnez, which premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and El Candidato by renown Uruguayan actor Daniel Hendler, who recently won Best Director at the Miami International Film Festival. Family Life, the collaboration between Chilean directors Alicia Scherson and Cristin Jimnez, is an adaptation by writer Alejandro Zambra of his own story .

