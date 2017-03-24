Fidel Castro reappears in Hong Kong

Fidel Castro reappears in Hong Kong

Friday Mar 24

The image that Fidel Castro and his closest watchmen in the Cuban government wanted to avoid at his funeral, is now part of the artistic reality of a famous fair in Hong Kong. A sculpture of Fidel Castro's corpse , lying on a bed of white sheets in his olive-green uniform, is part of the Summit project by Chinese artist Shen Shaomin, who has recreated the images of other Communist leaders who are now history: Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, Kim Il-Sung and Ho Chi Minh.

