Crane Latin Ensemble performing locally before Cuba trip
The Crane Latin Ensemble will present a program of Afro-Cuban dance music on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam's Sara M. Snell Music Theater. Poet and SUNY Potsdam Professor Oscar Sarmiento will also read selected poems during the performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC