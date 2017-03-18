18th Annual Havana Film Festival New ...

18th Annual Havana Film Festival New York Announces Its 2017 Program

The 18th Havana Film Festival New York showcases the diversity of Latino voices and stories in a program that includes over 35 films. This year, HFFNY pays homage to one of Cuba's foremost forces in animation and storytelling, Juan Padrn, and the late Argentine director Eliseo Subiela.

