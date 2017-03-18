18th Annual Havana Film Festival New York Announces Its 2017 Program
The 18th Havana Film Festival New York showcases the diversity of Latino voices and stories in a program that includes over 35 films. This year, HFFNY pays homage to one of Cuba's foremost forces in animation and storytelling, Juan Padrn, and the late Argentine director Eliseo Subiela.
