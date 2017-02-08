The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara....
The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara. In case you hadn't heard, the instantly famous portrait of Trump beheading the Statue of liberty which recently appeared on the cover of Der Speigel was drawn by a Cuban-American refugee named Edel Rodriguez, whose family fled to the U.S. on the Mariel boatlift.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan 28
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
