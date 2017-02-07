The Struggle for Freedom Continues in Cubaby Mario T. de la PenaFidel ...
Fidel's brother, RaAol, "president" of the island nation for most of the last decade, has shown no signs of ending the political oppression and human-rights violations that define the regime. To be sure, RaAol has made a few minor reforms out of necessity, to open up the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan 28
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan 9
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC