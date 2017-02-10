Reports from Cuba: Books banned at Cu...

Reports from Cuba: Books banned at Cuba's Book Fair

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Babalu Blog

Cubanet, Roberto Jesus Quinones Haces, Guantanamo, 10 February 2017 - The Havana International Book fair and its provincial offshoots would be more important events if there were debates where all Cuban intellectuals could participate without exclusions. But they are walled prosceniums where there is only room for writers who never raise their voices against any internal injustices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen childs and eric keech Jan 28 Concernedparent 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan '17 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan '17 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC