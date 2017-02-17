Letter: Why Roraima Airways? Lessons ...

Letter: Why Roraima Airways? Lessons for Argyle airport

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Self-declared "Captain" Gerald "Gerry" Gouveia is the owner Roraima Airways, a tiny regional charter company flying out of Guyana with five small aircraft totaling 59 seats, with ambitions to make St Vincent Island a Caribbean airline hub. To highlight this wish, he says he will use his ties to two other charter airlines Dynamic International Airways and EasySky to make an in-transit stop at Argyle International Airport from New York and Cuba, respectively, en route to their final stop in Guyana on February 14, 2017, Valentine's Day, to coincide with the grand opening of AIA.

