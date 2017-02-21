Latin Music Awards Finalist Diego El ...

Latin Music Awards Finalist Diego El Cigala Discusses his...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Billboard

Diego El Cigala is a finalist in the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo category. Diego el Cigala made his name in the '90s and early '00s as a titan of contemporary flamenco, but for more than a decade he has enjoyed cross-genre adventures, exploring outside the world of flamenco and winning awards for doing so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen childs and eric keech Jan 28 Concernedparent 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan '17 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan '17 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC