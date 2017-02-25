Hustlers are going to hustle: From East Baltimore to Cuba, the work on the street never stops
Free enterprise is alive and well on the streets of Cuba. Just look for Pedro, my ambitious and energetic guide Americans can just go to Cuba now, thanks to President Obama, and it's relatively cheap to do so, especially if you book a Southwest "Wanna Get Away" fare and stay at an Airbnb, so I flew out on a whim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC