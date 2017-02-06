HFFNY 2016 Opens with Critically-Acclaimed Cuban Film ESTEBAN
The 18th Havana Film Festival New York opens with the NY premiere of Cuban drama Esteban - the story of a young boy who, with no resources but his talents, insists on being a pianist. The film, featuring original music by Afro-Latin Jazz legend Chucho Valds, has won the hearts of both audiences and judges at festivals around the world, winning the Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Huelva International Film Festival, Spain and the UNICEF Award at the International Festival for New Latin American Cinema in Havana, Cuba.
