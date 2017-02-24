Gary Burton and Mokoto Ozone, Karen Mason and More Coming Up at Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its lineup for March 6-March 12, featuring Gary Burton and Mokoto Ozone Duets, Karen Mason , Eric Comstock , and more. Scroll down for details! The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that Broadway/Cabaret star Karen Mason will celebrate her newest recording, "It's About Time," with a performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.