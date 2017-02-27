Fazio: Impressions of Cuba, and opportunities for cooperation
While traveling to the major ports of Cuba I could get a sense of the people, and the prospects for business opportunities. The Cuban people are relieved that the pariah-state image has been lifted by President Obama.
