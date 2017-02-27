Another former inmate files lawsuit

Another former inmate files lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Fulton County resident has filed a federal lawsuit against Montgomery County, its sheriff and several employees of the Montgomery County Jail alleging he was assaulted and Attorney Elmer Robert Keach III filed the suit on behalf of Jose Samuels, a citizen of Cuba living as a legal refugee in Fulton County, in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of New York. Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Montgomery County, Sheriff Michael Amato; Jail Administrator Michael Franko; corrections officer Terry Carter and one individual identified as John Doe No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen childs and eric keech Jan '17 Concernedparent 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan '17 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan '17 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC