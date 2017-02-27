Another former inmate files lawsuit
A Fulton County resident has filed a federal lawsuit against Montgomery County, its sheriff and several employees of the Montgomery County Jail alleging he was assaulted and Attorney Elmer Robert Keach III filed the suit on behalf of Jose Samuels, a citizen of Cuba living as a legal refugee in Fulton County, in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of New York. Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Montgomery County, Sheriff Michael Amato; Jail Administrator Michael Franko; corrections officer Terry Carter and one individual identified as John Doe No.
