U.S.-LatAm relations uncertain under ...

U.S.-LatAm relations uncertain under Trump administration: Brazilian experts

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to take office this week, the future relations between the United States and Latin America remain highly uncertain, according to Brazilian analysts. Last week, Trump held his first full-fledged press conference since July, during which he talked about policy plans after his inauguration on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan 9 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC