The Coverage of Fidel Castro's Death
Now that Fidel Castro is well and truly dead-his demise was rumored periodically for years on the streets of Miami-it may be useful to examine some of the intense coverage of his passing on November 25, 2016. In particular, I've been struck by the number of "false facts" or "fake news" that abounded in the coverage, as well as by the frequent misinterpretations of the past, especially as regards the Catholic Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commonweal.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan 9
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC