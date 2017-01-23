The Coverage of Fidel Castro's Death

The Coverage of Fidel Castro's Death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Commonweal

Now that Fidel Castro is well and truly dead-his demise was rumored periodically for years on the streets of Miami-it may be useful to examine some of the intense coverage of his passing on November 25, 2016. In particular, I've been struck by the number of "false facts" or "fake news" that abounded in the coverage, as well as by the frequent misinterpretations of the past, especially as regards the Catholic Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commonweal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan 9 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Allegany County was issued at January 25 at 4:01PM EST

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC