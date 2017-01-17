Smithsonian finally gets around to focusing on Cuban cartoonist Antonio Prohias
Antonio ProhA as, an exiled Cuban cartoonist who ended up at MAD magazine, has finally caught the eye of some culture ministers at the Smithsonian magazine. Never mind the fact that much of their story is lifted from another publication, or that they fail to mention the artists's first name in their article.
