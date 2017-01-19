Remember How The CIA Screwed Up, A Lot?
The outgoing regime that leads the Central Intelligence Agency emulates the guise of a small group of political appointees that have done absolutely nothing to properly impact the intelligence community. But, what do I know However, one thing that I do know is that all the political hyperbole spewing from the outgoing Director of the CIA, John O. Brennan, suggests that there is more to his position than overseeing America's lead civilian intelligence agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan 9
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC