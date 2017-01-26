Providing a home for the elderly
In a former private home across the street from Marianao Methodist Church, 15 older Cubans find assistance and companionship at a facility run by the Methodist Church in Cuba. "This is not the storage of elders," Susana Reyes, the home's manager for the past 13 years, points out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Sat
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan 9
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC