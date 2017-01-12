Obama making changes to Cuban immigration policy

In this photo taken in the Florida Straits on May 17, 2015, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr, foreground, leaving the USCG cutter Mohawk with six Cuban migrants. In this photo taken in the Florida Straits on May 17, 2015, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr, foreground, leaving the USCG cutter Mohawk with six Cuban migrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.