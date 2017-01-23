Obama Dismissed My Dad's Life By Freeing Fraunces Tavern Bomber, Son Says
Joseph Connor had hoped President Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with Cuba could mean the possible extradition of fugitive William Morales, who's been wanted for 40 years in connection to a bombing that killed Connor's father and three other people having lunch at Fraunces Tavern. But the possibility of turning over the bomb maker for the FALN terror group never materialized, and now Connor is seeing the opportunity for justice for his father slip further away after the outgoing president granted clemency to Oscar Lopez Rivera, the only person still serving prison time for the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan 9
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC