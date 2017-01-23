Obama Dismissed My Dad's Life By Freeing Fraunces Tavern Bomber, Son Says

Joseph Connor had hoped President Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with Cuba could mean the possible extradition of fugitive William Morales, who's been wanted for 40 years in connection to a bombing that killed Connor's father and three other people having lunch at Fraunces Tavern. But the possibility of turning over the bomb maker for the FALN terror group never materialized, and now Connor is seeing the opportunity for justice for his father slip further away after the outgoing president granted clemency to Oscar Lopez Rivera, the only person still serving prison time for the attack.

