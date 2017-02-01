Judges Temporarily Halt Part of Trump's Executive Order
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. A temporary halt on parts of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries has been issued by judges in New York, Virginia, Washington, and Boston.
