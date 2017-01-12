Immigration Change Obama puts end to ...

Immigration Change Obama puts end to Cuban 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

President Barack Obama announced Thursday that he was ending a longstanding immigration policy that allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident. In a statement, Obama said the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy was "designed for a different era" of U.S.-Cuba relations.

