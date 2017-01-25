Cuban trade delegation visits U.S. as...

Cuban trade delegation visits U.S. as Trump ponders detente

A Cuban trade delegation arrived in the United States this week to visit four states and six ports, even as the Trump administration pondered what to do with a fragile detente initiated by its predecessor. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the move to normalize relations between Washington and Havana, one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy initiatives, if he doesn't get i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2a better deali 1 2i 1 2i 1 2. Port authorities along the U.S. Southern coast are strong proponents of increased trade and travel with Cuba, and some have expressed interest in using Mariel, located on the northwest coast of the Caribbean island, as a transshipment hub.

