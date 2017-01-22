Cuba, N.Y. Couple Calls on Congress t...

Cuba, N.Y. Couple Calls on Congress to Pass Violent Offender Registry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Your News Now

"Our politicians all have to get together and realize it could be their child, it could be their family. This needs to pass," said Thom Randolph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan 9 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC