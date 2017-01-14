a Marielitosa Face Long-Delayed Recko...

a Marielitosa Face Long-Delayed Reckoning: Expulsion to Cuba

They were some of the most feared people in South Florida, men who became cinematic fodder and, long before Donald Trump uttered the term “bad hombres,” ones who really did give some immigrants a bad name. For almost 40 years, they were also pawns in the cold war between the U.S. government and Fidel Castro: once and future criminals who joined a mass flotilla of refugees that left Mariel Harbor and landed on Florida's shores, then bedeviled Miami and other U.S. cities that had taken them in.

