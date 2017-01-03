7 Must-See Performances at 2017's New...

7 Must-See Performances at 2017's New York Winter Jazzfest Marathon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Billboard

There are jazz festivals, and then there's the New York Winter Jazzfest , whose thirteenth annual edition will be staged across downtown New York City this week . Far from the genteel crowds and sedate stages of summer standbys like Newport and Monterey, the Winter Jazzfest -- and specifically its two-night, dozens-of-artists-strong marathon -- is programmed to show just how young and diverse the genre is .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov '16 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,991

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC