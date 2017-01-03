5 Things We Learned From Juan De Marcos' Hot 97 Interview

In between making business moves in New York City, Afro-Cuban All Star Juan de Marcos Gonzalez stopped by Hot 97 for an eye-opening chat with Ebro in the Morning . A central force behind the Buena Vista Social Club, the Grammy Award-winning artist set the record straight about Fidel Castro's legacy, weighed in on the future of Cuba, and shared details regarding his upcoming projects with a solo Ebro Darden.

