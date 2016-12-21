USCG Repatriates 63 Cuban Migrants
The Coast Guard repatriated 63 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabaas, Cuba, since Dec. 2. The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew repatriated six Cuban migrants Monday and another 57 Cuban migrants Friday. These repatriations are a result of five separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov 29
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
|Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|L I G E R
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC