USCG Repatriates 63 Cuban Migrants

Saturday Dec 10

The Coast Guard repatriated 63 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabaas, Cuba, since Dec. 2. The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew repatriated six Cuban migrants Monday and another 57 Cuban migrants Friday. These repatriations are a result of five separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits.

