United States and Cuba Hold Fifth Bil...

United States and Cuba Hold Fifth Bilateral Commission Meeting in Havana, Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: State Department

The United States and Cuba held the fifth Bilateral Commission meeting in Havana, Cuba on Wednesday, December 7. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mari Carmen Aponte led the U.S. delegation. Embassy Havana Charg d'Affaires Jeffrey DeLaurentis and Deputy Assistant Secretary John Creamer also attended for the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov 29 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
News Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 L I G E R 11
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC