UN Holds a Third Minute of Silence for Fidel Castro
U.N. General Assembly President Peter Thomson leads the gathering in holding a minute of silence in honor of Cuba's Fidel Castro, in New York on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. The United Nations on Tuesday once again paid tribute to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, at a "special commemorative event" presided over by the president of the U.N. General Assembly.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov 29
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
|Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|L I G E R
|11
