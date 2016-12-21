UN Holds a Third Minute of Silence for Fidel Castro

U.N. General Assembly President Peter Thomson leads the gathering in holding a minute of silence in honor of Cuba's Fidel Castro, in New York on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. The United Nations on Tuesday once again paid tribute to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, at a "special commemorative event" presided over by the president of the U.N. General Assembly.

