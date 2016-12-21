Tribute to Fidel Castro

Much has been said and written about Cuban leader Fidel Castro since he died in Havana on November 25 at the age of 90 and his ashes were buried in Santiago de Cuba on December 4. Fidel, as Cubans fondly called him, was a charismatic, colourful, iconic and revolutionary hero to Cubans and millions of progressive forces everywhere in the world, especially in Latin America and Africa. To reactionary elements whom the Peking Review of the 1960s aptly called paper tigers or capitalist roaders or running dogs of imperialism, Castro was a villain whom some even tried to assassinate countless times.

