Surprise! A young rabid Castronoid ga...

Surprise! A young rabid Castronoid gains power quickly in Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Babalu Blog

Well not too hard to imagine if the country is Castrogonia and the psychologist in question has been a Castro toady all her life, willing and eager to stomp on her fellow Cubans. has been meteoric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov '16 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,300

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC