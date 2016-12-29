Surprise! A young rabid Castronoid gains power quickly in Cuba
Well not too hard to imagine if the country is Castrogonia and the psychologist in question has been a Castro toady all her life, willing and eager to stomp on her fellow Cubans. has been meteoric.
