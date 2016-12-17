Robert Durst: 'I was the worst fugitive'

Robert Durst: 'I was the worst fugitive'

Saturday Dec 17

New York real estate heir Robert Durst knew he was suspected in the Los Angeles killing of his best friend, but he never fled when he had the chance because years had passed and he didn't think police would come after him, according to recently released court documents. Durst was asked why he didn't split after documentary filmmakers confronted him in 2012 with a letter anonymously sent to police in 2000 tipping them to the location of Susan Berman's body that matched handwriting on a letter he had sent her years before.

