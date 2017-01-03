Luis Valenzuela Heads to Art Wynwood With Cuban-Inspired Art, Starting New Project for the Blind

NEXT STOP, CUBA: For the sixth edition of the upcoming Art Wynwood, eco-friendly fashion designer Luis Valenzuela has created pieces inspired by Cuban artist Cundo Bermdez. A few of the turbans and dresses are reminiscent of shapes and silhouettes from Bermdez's work including the 1995 oil on canvas "Lady Sitting at the Table."

