Luis Valenzuela Heads to Art Wynwood With Cuban-Inspired Art, Starting New Project for the Blind
NEXT STOP, CUBA: For the sixth edition of the upcoming Art Wynwood, eco-friendly fashion designer Luis Valenzuela has created pieces inspired by Cuban artist Cundo Bermdez. A few of the turbans and dresses are reminiscent of shapes and silhouettes from Bermdez's work including the 1995 oil on canvas "Lady Sitting at the Table."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov '16
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC