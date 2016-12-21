Life After Castro at Miami's Most Fam...

Life After Castro at Miami's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: New Yorker

On the night of November 25th, the owners of Versailles, Miami's most famous Cuban restaurant, were at a Thanksgiving gathering when their phones buzzed with a news alert: Fidel Castro was dead. Nicole Valls, who helps run the restaurant with her father and grandfather, was used to false alarms; since 2006, when rumors of the leader's ill health first circulated, she'd been keeping a folder in the trunk of her car containing protocol for Versailles in the event of Castro's passing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

