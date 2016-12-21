Handwritten letter from Fidel Castro: How much did Siegel sell it for?
The November Siegel auction series included a handwritten letter from Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who died just two weeks after the sale. The signed 1958 letter sold for $2,415.
