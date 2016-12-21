'Full Measure': Pulse - Little Havana new
When dictator Fidel Castro rose to power in Cuba over a half century ago, many Cubans fled to South Florida. Sunday in our "Full Measure" Pulse piece , Lisa Fletcher visits Little Havana in Miami, to see what residents think about Castro's death and Cuba's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov 29
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
|Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|L I G E R
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC