Fidel Castro's final resting spot shrouded in mystery
People chant "I am Fidel!" as the motorcade carrying the ashes of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro leaves Cespedes park in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After days of national mourning and a tour of his ashes through the countryside, his remains have arrived to the city where they will be laid to rest.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov 29
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
|Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|L I G E R
|11
