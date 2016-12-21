There are on the Reuters story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: media reports. In it, Reuters reports that:

Dozens of Cuban migrants landed in three separate boats in the Florida Keys on Sunday, days after more than 40 others arrived in the same area, local media reported. Under an agreement with Cuba's communist government, the United States can force Cubans who are intercepted between the two nations to return home or go to a third country, though those who land on U.S. soil are usually allowed to stay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.