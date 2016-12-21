Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Flor...

Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: media reports

There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: media reports. In it, Reuters reports that:

Dozens of Cuban migrants landed in three separate boats in the Florida Keys on Sunday, days after more than 40 others arrived in the same area, local media reported. Under an agreement with Cuba's communist government, the United States can force Cubans who are intercepted between the two nations to return home or go to a third country, though those who land on U.S. soil are usually allowed to stay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Carcharondon Carcharias

Sussex, NJ

#1 Monday Dec 19
Huyendo de la dictadura
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov 29 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
News Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 L I G E R 11
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 L I G E R 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC