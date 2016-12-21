Coast Guard Repatriate 38 Cuban Migrants
A Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans small boat crew interdicts 17 Cuban migrants approximately 30 miles north of Havana, Cuba, Photo U.S.Coast Guard The Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 38 Cuban migrants Thursday to Bahia de Cabaas, Cuba. These repatriations are a result of three separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits.
