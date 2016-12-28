Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
On social media, celebrities laud the quaint poverty of Cuba while ignoring that real life for most Cubans is a daily grind of hustling for money and food. During vacation in Cuba last week, Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed for a photo in jean cut-offs and a light blue denim shirt next to one of the island's old-fashioned, candy-colored cars, then shared it with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.
#1 Wednesday Dec 28
The car is really cool, but the people live in an island prison, feed on low quality carbohydrates, and lack proper nutrition. They are starving and eating garbage, free medical care, but no medicines at the phasrmacies, no doctors at the clinics. Few people have cars, and the relics froim the 50's are worshipped and great effort goes into maintaing them, since it is the only thing they have.
