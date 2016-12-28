Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie...

Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Beast story from Tuesday Dec 27, titled Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

On social media, celebrities laud the quaint poverty of Cuba while ignoring that real life for most Cubans is a daily grind of hustling for money and food. During vacation in Cuba last week, Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed for a photo in jean cut-offs and a light blue denim shirt next to one of the island's old-fashioned, candy-colored cars, then shared it with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Commies R red

Sussex, NJ

#1 Wednesday Dec 28
The car is really cool, but the people live in an island prison, feed on low quality carbohydrates, and lack proper nutrition. They are starving and eating garbage, free medical care, but no medicines at the phasrmacies, no doctors at the clinics. Few people have cars, and the relics froim the 50's are worshipped and great effort goes into maintaing them, since it is the only thing they have.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov '16 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
News Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 L I G E R 11
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC