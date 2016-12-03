Bank robber arrested in jail for cold case murder of elderly man :0
An inmate serving time for bank robbery was rearrested in prison Friday for the cold case murder of an 89-year-old man in 2012. Harry Pacheco, 40, is accused of killing Demaso Llano during a botched home invasion in Corona, Queens in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|pedophile Steven Vollmer
|Nov 29
|anonymous savior
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|36
|Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|7
|Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|L I G E R
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC