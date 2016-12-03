Bank robber arrested in jail for cold...

Bank robber arrested in jail for cold case murder of elderly man :0

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: New York Post

An inmate serving time for bank robbery was rearrested in prison Friday for the cold case murder of an 89-year-old man in 2012. Harry Pacheco, 40, is accused of killing Demaso Llano during a botched home invasion in Corona, Queens in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
pedophile Steven Vollmer Nov 29 anonymous savior 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jul '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 36
News Pope has his Fiat on the ground as he arrives i... (Sep '15) Mar '16 Three Days 7
News Left-Wing Magazine Plans Posh Trip To Castro's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 L I G E R 11
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC