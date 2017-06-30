Wandering along the Western Slope: West Elk Loop

Wandering along the Western Slope: We...

West Elk Loop

The highlight of today's adventure is an unpaved 31-mile segment of seasonal gravel road from Paonia State Park over Kebler Pass to Crested Butte...plan on at least two hours...or twice that long if you have a camera and you make this drive in the fall when aspen trees cast a golden spell. This is actually the only unpaved segment of a 205-mile scenic drive known as West Elk Loop, which is bracketed by Black Canyon of the Gunnison on the south and the twin peaks of Mount Sopris to the north.

