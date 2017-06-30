Wandering along the Western Slope: West Elk Loop
The highlight of today's adventure is an unpaved 31-mile segment of seasonal gravel road from Paonia State Park over Kebler Pass to Crested Butte...plan on at least two hours...or twice that long if you have a camera and you make this drive in the fall when aspen trees cast a golden spell. This is actually the only unpaved segment of a 205-mile scenic drive known as West Elk Loop, which is bracketed by Black Canyon of the Gunnison on the south and the twin peaks of Mount Sopris to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United fire
|6 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|6
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC