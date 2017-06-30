Pollinator extinctions alter structur...

Pollinator extinctions alter structure of ecological networks

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: EurekAlert!

The absence of a single dominant bumblebee species from an ecosystem disrupts foraging patterns among a broad range of remaining pollinators in the system -- from other bees to butterflies, beetles and more, field experiments show. Biology Letters published the research, which may have implications for the survival of both rare wild plants and major food crops as many pollinator species are in decline.

