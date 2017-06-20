Opera, Time For Three, Voxare String Quartet & More Join Crested Butte in Colorado
The picturesque Crested Butte Music Festival in the mountains of Colorado offers an unspoiled summer destination for bluegrass, opera, classical music, children's programs, and more. CBMF's 21st Season, entitled "Identity Unmasked," will explore identity and its revelation or masking.
