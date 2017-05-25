Latest Chernushin ruling appealed
The trustee in the bankruptcy involving the late Gregory Chernushin has appealed a groundbreaking ruling that placed a Crested Butte condo outside the reach of the former local attorney's creditors . The appeal will be heard by the U.S. District Court.
