Latest Chernushin ruling appealed

Wednesday May 3

The trustee in the bankruptcy involving the late Gregory Chernushin has appealed a groundbreaking ruling that placed a Crested Butte condo outside the reach of the former local attorney's creditors . The appeal will be heard by the U.S. District Court.

