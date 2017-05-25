CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this...

CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this ski season

Monday May 1 Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER Vacation rental site Airbnb is big business in Colorado's mountain towns to the tune of $32 million in host income this past season. According to a report from Airbnb, 2,800 hosts welcomed 121,000 guests into their homes between Nov. 15, 2016 and April 15, 2017.

