CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this ski season
DENVER Vacation rental site Airbnb is big business in Colorado's mountain towns to the tune of $32 million in host income this past season. According to a report from Airbnb, 2,800 hosts welcomed 121,000 guests into their homes between Nov. 15, 2016 and April 15, 2017.
