Cutting NEA would hurt art programs in Colorado
When it passed The National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act of 1965, Congress declared that: the arts belong to all people of the United States, the encouragement of scholarship and progress in the arts is an appropriate matter of concern to the federal government, and that an advanced civilization must not limit its efforts to science and technology alone but must give full value and support to the other great branches of scholarly and cultural activity in order to achieve a better understanding of the past, a better analysis of the present, and a better view of the future. That was a noble American statement.
